FIFA Women’s World Cup debutantes South Africa fell to Germany, losing 4-0 to the Germans to end their 2019 campaign in the first round of the tournament in Montpellier, France on Monday.The loss was the third for the Banyana Banyana, following two previous losing encounters against Spain (1-3) and China (0-1) last week.

South Africa joined two other African teams in the tournament – that included Cameroon and Nigeria.

They return home without winning a point.