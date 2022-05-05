International › Other sources

Happening now

Germany To Continue UN Mission In Mali

Published on 05.05.2022 at 10h34 by Nana Kamsukom

Germany
Germany aid

Mali government just ends defence accord with France due to flagrant voilence. It is in this line that Germany is willing to continue with U.N peacekeeping mission in Mali even though it is ending its participation in the European Union training mission in Mali.

As reported by Africa news ,Defence Minister, Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday, adding that Germany will only continue to work under some conditions.

Earlier this year, France and allies fighting Islamist militants said they would pull out troops after almost a decade.
The exit raised questions about the future of the 14, 000-strong United Nations peacekeeping missions (MINUSMA) and the European Union’s EUTM and EUCAP missions.

Under the current transitional Malian government, there was a danger that Germany-trained Malian soldiers could fight together with Russian troops and “commit cruel violations of human rights”, Lambrecht said after a cabinet meeting in Meseberg, a city north of Berlin.

The decision comes a month after Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Malian troops and suspected Russian fighters of executing around 300 civilian men in a central Mali town.

The West African country’s army denied the HRW allegations. Mali and Russia have previously said the Russians in the country are trainers helping local troops with equipment bought from Russia.
Germany was willing to continue its participation in the MINUSMA peacekeeping mission if the U.N. made sure that shortfalls created by the French withdrawal were filled to ensure the safety of German soldiers, Lambrecht said.

I expect the U.N. to create conditions for us to continue our involvement in MINUSMA. We are ready to continue the mandate,” Lambrecht said.

Source : Africa News

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
bandjoun station Published on 29.04.2022

Bandjoun Station-Cultural Center

Designed by Barthélémy Toguo and inaugurated in 2008, Bandjoun Station is the first cultural centre in Cameroon. A multi-purpose meeting point, Bandjoun Station includes a…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top