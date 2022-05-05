Germany To Continue UN Mission In Mali

Mali government just ends defence accord with France due to flagrant voilence. It is in this line that Germany is willing to continue with U.N peacekeeping mission in Mali even though it is ending its participation in the European Union training mission in Mali.

As reported by Africa news ,Defence Minister, Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday, adding that Germany will only continue to work under some conditions.

Earlier this year, France and allies fighting Islamist militants said they would pull out troops after almost a decade.

The exit raised questions about the future of the 14, 000-strong United Nations peacekeeping missions (MINUSMA) and the European Union’s EUTM and EUCAP missions.

Under the current transitional Malian government, there was a danger that Germany-trained Malian soldiers could fight together with Russian troops and “commit cruel violations of human rights”, Lambrecht said after a cabinet meeting in Meseberg, a city north of Berlin.

The decision comes a month after Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Malian troops and suspected Russian fighters of executing around 300 civilian men in a central Mali town.

The West African country’s army denied the HRW allegations. Mali and Russia have previously said the Russians in the country are trainers helping local troops with equipment bought from Russia.

Germany was willing to continue its participation in the MINUSMA peacekeeping mission if the U.N. made sure that shortfalls created by the French withdrawal were filled to ensure the safety of German soldiers, Lambrecht said.

“I expect the U.N. to create conditions for us to continue our involvement in MINUSMA. We are ready to continue the mandate,” Lambrecht said.

Source : Africa News