Germany to pay reparations for Namibia genocide – Reports

Germany has agreed to pay reparations to Namibia for the Nama-Herero genocide that claimed about 75,000 lives more than a century ago, according to media reports monitored here Thursday.The reports said Germany has agreed to provide compensation victims of the 1904 Nama-Herero genocide by providing funding for social projects benefiting the descendants of the survivors.

According to the reports, German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to offer a formal apology in the Namibian parliament.

The genocide occurred when German imperial forces responded to an uprising by the native Herero and Namaqua people in 1904 by putting several thousands into concentration camps and driving others into the Namib desert where many died of starvation or dehydration.

It is estimated that over half of those condemned to the concentration camps died of disease, malnourishment, overwork, beatings and executions.