Germany’s Compact with Africa programme not overly enthusiastic

Published on 21.11.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

Two years after its launch, the Compact with Africa programme has not achieved the expected results. But all is not lost!By Lemine Ould M. Salem

What is Compact with Africa?

In July 2017, on the occasion of the German G20 Presidency, Chancellor Angela Merkel launched the Compact with Africa programme, in partnership with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) with the ambition to attract and increase private investment on the continent.

The programme aims to foster a partnership that allows investors to access African markets.

In return, the latter develop and promote job creation.

For a country renowned for its pragmatism like Germany, Compact with Africa also aims to reduce the temptation of African migration to Europe through job creation.

Which countries are concerned?

Compact with Africa is open to all African countries.

At the first edition in 2007, the German Chancellor invited some African states which, in her opinion, had made good progress in democratic reforms aimed at improving the business environment.

During that meeting, she announced an additional 300 million euros in aid to countries concerned with the fight against corruption in Africa.

Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia and Ghana were the first major beneficiaries of this initiative.

At the second edition held on October 30, 2018, Berlin invited eleven African countries to Berlin to review Germany’s aid in 2017.

During the third edition, held on November 19 and 20, twelve heads of state and government from the continent visited the German capital namely Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

What is the outcome of Compact with Africa?

“Some things have started to change, but I don’t want to paint too positive a picture,” said the German Chancellor in her speech at the opening of the third edition of the forum on November 19.

“We still have challenges to solve, including security in the Sahel and population growth,” she said, making it clear that the scorecard is rather mixed.