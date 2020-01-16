GFA appoints Akonnor as Black Stars Head Coach

Published on 16.01.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Charles Kwabla Akonnor

as the Head Coach of the Senior National team, the Black Stars.His appointment has come after many days of speculations from the Ghanaian

media, predicting that Akonnor is likely to succeed former Ghanaian Skipper and

Coach, Kwasi Appiah, whose contract was not extended after a two-year stint with the

Black Stars.

Akonnor, who is also a former skipper of the Black Stars, is reported to be the

youngest man to take charge of the senior national team at 45.

He was fortunate to have played alongside Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah from 1991

and later rose to become skipper of the team in 1998 and retired in 2001.

As a coach, Akonor headed Eleven Wise, Accra Hearts of Oak, Kumasi Asante

Kotoko, AshantiGold FC and Dreams FC, all prominent local teams in Ghana and

was last year appointed to assist Coach Kwasi Appiah.

The GFA also appointed Coach David Duncan, another prominent local coach, to

assist Akonnor.