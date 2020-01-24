GFA President warns against hooliganism ahead of Kotoko, Hearts Sunday clash

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku, has issued stern warning against any act of hooliganism by the supporters of the two giants clubs Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.Speaking at a media encounter in Accra on Friday, the FA President noted that football is not a war, but a game where individual clubs display talents they have on the field.

He used the occasion to implore on the supporters of both clubs to exhibit high sense of discipline before, during and after the match so as to prevent re-occurring of the May 9, 2001 disaster in which 126 fans perished as a result of the disputed winning goal scored by Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The media briefing may have been informed by massive publicity of the match between the two clubs, which if not well managed, could fuel another disaster as rivalry among the fans have heightened.

Kotoko is facing two-match ban, following disturbances at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi after losing 0-1 to Brekum Chelsea three weeks ago. A gunshot wounded a fan which attracted public condemnations.

There is always apprehension when the two clubs engage in football matches and the May 9, 2001 disaster is still fresh in the minds of Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, Accra Hearts say 20,000 fans are being mobilized to provide support for the club, while Kotoko say the players would arrive in Accra in their numbers to silence the Phobians.