GFA sacks Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah

The head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Mr. Thomas Kwesi Appiah, has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with immediate effect.This comes after the GFA’s decision to dissolve the technical teams of all the country’s national teams with immediate effect.

According to a statement on the GFA’s website on Friday, the decision affects both the national teams of both the men and women national football teams.

This effectively ends the reign of current Black Stars boss Kwesi Appiah, whose contract expired in December 2019.

“The GFA extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our national teams and Ghana football, the statement said.

“We wish them all the best in their endeavours,” the statement added.

However, it is unclear why the GFA has taken the decision to collapse the technical teams, given that some of the sides, most notably the Black Stars are engaged in tournament qualifying campaigns.

The Black Stars head coach, Kwesi Appiah’s tenure with the senior side had been the subject of intense speculations, particularly after the 2019 AFCON tournament. His dismissal has put to rest speculations about his future with the national team.

Other coaches affected by the current exercise include the head coach of the U-23 Men’s side, Ibrahim Tanko, the local Black Stars coach, Maxwell Konadu, the U-20 Men’s coach, Yaw Preko and the Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe.

Black Maidens’ coach Evans Adotey and Black Princesses boss, Yusif Basigi and U-15 coach Samuel Boadu, were also affected.