GFA set to probe Nyantakyi, others over alleged corruption

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that it is set to launch an independent investigation into the football corruption

scandal that hit former boss of the association, Kwesi Nyantakyi and some others.The probe is coming two years after ace international journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas released the video that showed some of the officials of the FA, including Nyantakyi being implicated in alleged bribery and corrupt practices.

The GFA in a statement published by the Times on Wednesday said the matter had been referred to the Ethics Committee to investigate and implement the necessary sanctions.

The investigations will help the new administration, which took over from the Interim Football Committee late last year, to investigate the various unscrupulous behaviours in the system to help flush out such practices in future.

Following the development, President Nana Akufo-Addo called for the prosecution of the former GFA boss, who led Ghana to the World Cup back-to-back in 2006, 2010 and 2014.