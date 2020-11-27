International › APA

Ghana: 2 Presidential candidates to sign peace pact ahead of December polls

Published on 27.11.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The presidential candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), President Nana Addo Dankwa and the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and former President John Dramani Mahama are to sign a Presidential Elections Peace Pact (PEPP) on December 3, 2020.The peace pact is aimed at ensuring non-violence during the elections, resort to judicial process to seek redress in case of disputes and work towards eradicating vigilantism.

According to local media reports, the peace pact was reached after elaborate consultations and a commitment by the two presidential candidates to sign the PEPP.

The reports added that the Graphic Communications Group Limited and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation are the media partners for the peace pact programme.

The reports recalled that the peace pacts were signed before the 2012 and the 2016 elections and that led to absence of electoral violence, impunity and injustice in the two previous elections.

