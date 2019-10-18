Ghana: 3 policemen interdicted for torturing suspect to death

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has interdicted three officers for allegedly
beating a 33-year old driver to death at Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti
Region.A statement signed by the Head of Ashanti Regional Police Command Public Affairs
Unit, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, named the interdicted officers as, General Sergeant
Suleman Seidu; General Corporal Seth Agbango and General Lance Corporal
Salifu Yakubu.
They allegedly beat Kofi Ampoma, aka ‘Barluso’, to death at Adomfe, under the
Konongo Divisional Police Command.
It therefore urged residents of the area, who threatened to go on rampage, following
the death, which has been described by eye witnesses as “brutal torture to
death of the poor man by the officers on suspension.