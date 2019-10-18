Ghana: 3 policemen interdicted for torturing suspect to death

Published on 18.10.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has interdicted three officers for allegedly

beating a 33-year old driver to death at Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti

Region.A statement signed by the Head of Ashanti Regional Police Command Public Affairs

Unit, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, named the interdicted officers as, General Sergeant

Suleman Seidu; General Corporal Seth Agbango and General Lance Corporal

Salifu Yakubu.

They allegedly beat Kofi Ampoma, aka ‘Barluso’, to death at Adomfe, under the

Konongo Divisional Police Command.

It therefore urged residents of the area, who threatened to go on rampage, following

the death, which has been described by eye witnesses as “brutal torture to

death of the poor man by the officers on suspension.