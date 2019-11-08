Ghana: 3,000 businesses get over 5m financial aid from Govt

About 3,000 businesses in Ghana have been selected from across the regions to benefit from a GH¢30 million ($5.45) to shore up their operations.The beneficiaries were part of the 19,000 businesses, which participated in the Presidential Business Support Programme (PBSP), an initiative introduced by government to strengthen the private sector.

The Ghanaian Times reports that the businesses are operating in the agribusinesses, agro-processing, information communication technologies, sports, tourism and recreation, sanitation and waste management, and green and ecological business.

The newspaper said President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was at the ceremony to disburse the funds in Accra, urged the beneficiaries to embrace reforms to reflect the support they have received from the government.