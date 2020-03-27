Ghana: 305 U.S citizens repatriated over Covid-19 pandemic

As a measure to prevent its citizens working in Ghana amidst Coronavirus pandemic, the United States of America (USA) has repatriated 305 American citizens.The Embassy in a health alert on its website, stated that it received adequate support from the government of Ghana for the exercise.

“On March 25, 2020, with the strong support of the Government of Ghana, the U.S. Embassy in Accra facilitated the return to the United States of 305 American citizens from Ghana to the United States.”

The Embassy assured it will continue to work with the U.S. government agencies in the United States and the Ghana government to provide the needed assistance to American citizens in the country.

“If and when additional flights become available, the Embassy will provide instructions to American citizens in Ghana through the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP), the U.S. Embassy website and social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram,” the alert further stated.

As at 12pm Friday March, 27th 2020, Ghana had recorded 136 cases of the pandemic with one recovery and 3 deaths while another person is reported to be in critical condition.

The United States of America is currently the country with the highest number of known cases of the pandemic of over 85,000 cases. The country has recorded 1,195 deaths.

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana is contemplating on lockdown sooner or later to avert further spread of the deadly disease.