Ghana: 31 recovered from COVID-19

Ghana has recorded 31 cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries, the Heath Minister, Mr. Kweku Agyeman Manu announced in Accra on Tuesday.He told journalists in Accra that 31 patients out of the 152 persons who were receiving treatment after contracting COVID-19, have recovered.

According to him, they will be kept in isolation and monitored for about four weeks after which period, more tests will be conducted before they are declared to have fully recovered.

This brings the total number of people who have recovered from the disease in Ghana to 33. Five persons have so far died after contracting the virus.

This new recovery development brings relief to many people in Ghana as lockdown cities of Accra, Kumasi and Kasoa enter day two of a partial lockdown to curtail the spread of the global pandemic in the country.