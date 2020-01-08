Ghana: 4 National identification officials dismissed for registration malpractices

Four officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA) and another person have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for engaging in a number of malpractices in the mass registration exercise in the Ashanti region.A statement issued by the NIA said that the arrests, which occurred between 3rd and 6th January, 2020, were the result of a collaboration between the NIA and some aggrieved citizens in the Ashanti Region, who provided relevant incriminating evidence on the conduct of the suspects.

The four officials include Kenneth Sarfo Boateng, Commissioner for Oaths (CFO), Church of Christ Registration Centre, Nyinampong, Asante-Mampong; Ransford Omane Osei – Mobile Registration Workstation Operator (MRWO), Ampaabame Registration Centre near Ejisu; and De-graft Osei Mensah – Supervising Registration Officer (SRO), Kentinkrono M/A Primary School Registration Centre at KNUST.

Others are fourth NIA official is Emmanuel Edusei Poku – a District Registration Supervisor (DRS) Kentinkrono M/A Primary School Registration Centre at KNUST, while the fifth person, who is a non-NIA official, was identified as Kwabena Dan – a resident of Nyinampong.

The statement added that the suspects had been granted police enquiry bail and are assisting the police in their investigations.

The Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof. Ken Attafuah, has directed the immediate dismissal of the said officials.