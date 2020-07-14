Ghana: 55 persons test positive for coronavirus at Accra Girls SHS

The Ghanaian authorities have confirmed that 55 persons at the Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS) have tested positive for COVID-19.Local media reports on Tuesday said that a joint statement issued by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ghana Educations Service (GES) on Monday July 13, 2020 said that the infected persons comprise students and staff at the school.

“Following the first report of COVID-19 cases in some Senior High Schools in the country on 6th July, 2020, the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service instituted a number of measures to determine the extent of the outbreak and containment measures,” the statement said.

The reports added that Accra Girls Senior High School has recorded most cases from the first report to date and that as at 13th July, 2020, a total of 314 persons (student and staff) from the School have been tested. Out of these, 55 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, while 259 persons tested negative.

According to the statement, all the infected persons have been segregated from other students, while all their contacts have been identified and tested.