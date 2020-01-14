Ghana: 732 motorcycle riders died in 2019

Published on 14.01.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has said that

732 persons died through motorcycle accidents between

January and December 2019.The NRSC has therefore called for a new policy direction on the use of motorcycles

and tricycles for commercial purposes in the country, owing to its emergence in the

country.

The commercial use of motorcycles for commercial purposes, is known as “Okada”

in the country, a word that was borrowed from neighbouring Nigeria, where it is very

popular.

The Daily Graphic on Tuesday reports that the Director of Planning and Programmes

of the NRSC, Mr. DAvid Osafo Adonteng, said: “We think that there should be a new

policy direction regarding the use of motorcycles and tricycles. This is because much

as we think that the law has provided that it is illegal to use them for fare-paying, we

see it happening.”

He then urged the Ministry of Transport to lead the direction to make the roads safe

for commuters who opt for such services.