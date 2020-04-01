Ghana: Accra, Kumasi courts shut over COVID-19 pandemic

The Courts in the two most populous cities in Ghana, Accra and Kumasi have been closed down as result of the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country, APA learns here on Wednesday.The Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Anin Yeboah, announced that all cases in those courts be adjourned to restrict movements among court workers and litigants because COVID-19 is believed to spread through movement.

In view of that, court registrars are therefore to reschedule them to dates in May and June, but some of the courts have been designated to deal with critical cases that may arise such as breach of the restricted movement orders for 14 days by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo last week.

In Cape Coast and other cities where there are no lockdowns, court workers with underline health issues have been asked to take their annual leave in order not to expose them to the virus.