Ghana: Agency warns of rainstorm in Accra, coastal areas

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned that rainstorm is expected to hit Accra and other coastal areas in the country on Sunday, October 25, 2020.In a statement issued on Sunday in Accra, the GMet listed the places likely to be affected by the storm as Agbozume, Akatsi, Anloga, Ada Foah, Prampram, Tema, Accra and Afienya.

According to the statement, the storm may be accompanied by strong winds.

“The rainstorm over the coastal sector of Benin on October 25, 2020 at 0715UTC is expected to propagate westwards with the bulk of it in the sea, affecting mostly places along the coast,” the agency said.