Ghana: Aker Energy secures $100m for development of oil projects

Aker Energy A.S, one of the oil companies operating in Ghana, has secured $100 million for the development of the county’s Deepwater Tano Oil basin project in the Western Region.The oil block located in the Cape Three Points of the Western Region, has multiple oilfieds and the money is to help develop oil and natural gas projects to enable the country reap maximum benefit from the oil and gas industry.

A statement from the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and published by the Ghanaian Times, says “By taking an equity financer role in the operational or near-operational upstream assets, the AFC can enhance the revenue potential of the African states to generate revenue required for investment in infrastructure and social services for its growing populations”.

The statement noted that Aker Energy has a good track record in delivering on complex deep water projects and that a collaboration with them will definitely yield positive results.