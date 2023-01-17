Ghana and Jamaica to deepen ties – Official

Ghana and Jamaica have made a joint commitment to deepen diplomatic and cultural ties, which date back several decades, APA can report from Accra on Tuesday.To this end Jamaica’s ambassador and Special Envoy to Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, and South Africa, Marjorie Grant Fuller visited Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in Accra on Wednesday, 11th January, 2023.

Grant Fuller expressed her country’s readiness to revamp the already existing good relations between Jamaica and Ghana, particularly, in areas of mutual interest such as trade and Investments, bilateral air service, maritime, culture, and other potential areas of future cooperation.

Ghana’s Minister Ayorkor Botchwey lauded the long-standing cordial relations that exist between the two countries and welcomed Jamaica’s interest in possible cooperation.

She further encouraged Jamaican investors and businesses to explore opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in furtherance of mutual economic cooperation.

According to her, Ghana had launched the “Beyond the Return” initiative which is a sequel to the “Year of Return” initiative and extended an invitation to Jamaicans to attend the planned activities and connect with their brethren in Ghana.