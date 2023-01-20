Ghana and Malta to enhance cooperation

Ghana and Malta have renewed their commitment to enhance cooperation for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.The two countries made the commitment when the Minister for Foreign, European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Dr. Ian Borg, called on Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Thursday, January 19, 2023 in Accra.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey acknowledged the commitment of the Government of Malta in deepening diplomatic relations between the two countries by commissioning the Malta High Commission in Accra, the first in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Ghanaian Minister also urged members of the business delegation who accompanied Dr. Ian Borg on the visit to explore opportunities of the 1.3 billion market of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

She commended the Government of Malta for extending scholarship opportunities to Ghanaians and the donation of 135 thousand doses of vaccines to Ghana at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his part, Dr. Ian Borg expressed Malta’s dedication to strengthening the already existing relations between Ghana and Malta by commissioning the first Malta High Commission in Sub-Saharan Africa, in Accra.

He reiterated Malta’s commitment in cooperating with Ghana in areas of mutual interest.

According to the report distributed by the APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, the two countries after their meeting, signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). The MoUs were the Agreed Minutes of the 3rd Session of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), Youth and Sports Development, Fishery Cooperation, and Inter-governmental agreement for the mutual recognition of Higher Education Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates.

The officials, who signed the MoUs on behalf of Ghana were Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Youth and Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif (MP), the Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Hon. Moses Anim and the Director for the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD) University of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Debrah.