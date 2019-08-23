Ghana announces first case of polio in over a decade

Ghana has recorded its first case of Polio outbreak in Chereponi in the Northern region of the country in over 10 years.The Ghana Health Service said in a statement that a sample of the highly infectious disease was taken from a girl aged two years and eight months.

The Health Service called the case a “Public Health Emergency of National Concern” and announced the deployment of teams from Accra to assist the regional and district teams.

It also expects to start a vaccination exercise in and around Chereponi districts soon.

Polio affects children usually under five years. The disease attacks a person’s nervous system which could cause permanent paralysis.

Poor sanitary conditions are known to aid the spread of the disease.