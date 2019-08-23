International › APA

Ghana announces first case of polio in over a decade

Published on 23.08.2019

Ghana has recorded its first case of Polio outbreak in Chereponi in the Northern region of the country in over 10 years.The Ghana Health Service said in a statement that a sample of the highly infectious disease was taken from a girl aged two years and eight months.

The Health Service called the case a “Public Health Emergency of National Concern” and announced the deployment of teams from Accra to assist the regional and district teams.

It also expects to start a vaccination exercise in and around Chereponi districts soon.

Polio affects children usually under five years. The disease attacks a person’s nervous system which could cause permanent paralysis.

Poor sanitary conditions are known to aid the spread of the disease.

