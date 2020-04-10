Ghana announces one week extension of lockdown to contain Covid-19 pandemic

The Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the partial lockdown of certain parts of the country by another one week to avert further spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the country.In a televised speech in Accra on Thursday night , President Nana Addo indicated that the initial two-week partial lockdown in some parts of Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi has been extended by a week more.

“The one-week extension takes effect on Monday, April 13, 2020, and I am appealing to all to comply,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the new cases were detected as a result of the ongoing enhanced contact tracing and testing exercise.

“We now see the decision to close our borders has been justified as 105 of the confirmed cases came from those who were mandatorily quarantined and tested on arrival into the country on the 21st and the 22nd of March and 192 of our cases also came from travelers, who came into the country before the closure and their contacts 79% of the 378 confirmed cases,” he said.

He also indicated that some 10,000 test results are expected in the coming week which will enable the government to decide on the way forward.

Ghana’s current coronavirus case count according to President Nana Addo, is 378 cases from 313 with 51 recoveries and six deaths.