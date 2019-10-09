Ghana appoints new IGP

James Oppong-Bonuah has been named Ghana’s substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP) by President Nana Akufo-Addo, the local press reports on Wednesday.According to the Daily Graphic, Oppong-Bonuah was confirmed in the position based on an excellent performance while acting in the same role over the past few months.

His appointment as IGP will last for two years, subject to a further extension according to the country’s constitution.

President Akufo-Addo made the appointment known in his trip to the Bono Region, when the Dormaahene (Chief of Dormaa), Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, asked about the position of the IGP in his administration.

The new IGP is a native of Bono, prompting interest from the chief of the region after social media went wild with rumours about Oppong-Bonuah’s confirmation in the role as police chief.

Reacting to his appointment, the police administration described it as confidence reposed in Mr. Oppong-Boanuh and an endorsement of his work aimed at preventing and reducing crime in Ghana.