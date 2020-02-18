Ghana army arrests 21 alleged secessionists

The 66 Artillery Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces have arrested 21 people suspected to be secessionists linked to the outlawed Western Togoland group.According to state-owned Daily Graphic report on Tuesday, the 21 people who belong to the separatists Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) were rounded up at a secret training camp at rural community called Kpevedui in the Ketu North Municipality in the Volta Region.

The recruits, made up of 20 males and one female were busted in a dawn raid on the training camp in a valley, buried deep in a thick forest at Feivu, near Kpevedui and they were alleged to have been taking through military training for the past one week.

Before their arrest the group whose ages are between 20 years were said to have been undergoing military drills and physical training.

They have since been airlifted to Accra and placed in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) for further interrogations.

Briefing the press, the Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, Lt Col Bernard Baba Pantoah said they got the information on Sunday afternoon that the group was receiving training in a secret place so they launched the operation in the night.

“By dawn, we had already surrounded the training camp with our 40 men from the 66 Artillery Regiment and two crime scene investigators,” the Graphic quoted Lt. Col. Baba Pantoah as saying.

Two of the secessionists reportedly fled when they saw the military men.