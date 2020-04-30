Ghana: Ashanti King orders probe of Kotoko FC

The King of the Ashanti Kingdom and owner of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club, Otumfuo OseiTutu II, has appointed Prof. Lydia Nkansah Djan, the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, to lead a three-member committee to investigate the affairs of the great football club.A statement from the Chief of Staff at Manhyia Palace, Mr. Kofi Badu, on Thursday, said that the committee was charged to probe the administration of the current Chief Executive Officer of the Club, Dr. Kwame Kyei, after three years.

This was after the club had come under intense media attacks over its failure to pay a debt of $180,000 owed Tunisian giants, Esperance, which has attracted international attention.

The committee is also tasked to look into the failure of the team to meet certain regulatory requirements of the Premier League’s Club Licensing system.

APA learns here on Thursday that some Kotoko fans have hailed the decision because their idol club has not been performing well in African competitions, although they are doing well locally.