Ghana: AshGold beat Kotoko to lift Edusei Cup

The Ashanti Gold (AshGold) Sporting Club on Sunday beat their rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko 4-3 on penalties to lift the coveted B.K. Edusei Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.The two teams, currently playing in the ongoing CAF competitions, played very delightful football to the admiration of their teeming supporters, but failed to utilise their scoring chances.

The Kotoko team, which played at home, had a very large crowd to cheer the players on, but could not win the cup in honour of their late former club financier, who guided the team to its first African Cup title in 1971.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s team to the just concluded All Africa Games in Morocco, won a total of 13 medals, consisting of two gold, two silver and nine (9) bronze medals and placing 15th on the medals table for the games.

The performance, according to statistics, was four medals less than 19 won in the previous edition of games.