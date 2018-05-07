Ghana: Ashgold FC maintain top position in Premier League

Published on 07.05.2018 at 14h21 by APA News

Ashanti Gold (AshGold) FC on Sunday settled for a goalless draw away to Elmina Sharks to maintain their lead in the 2018/2019 Ghana Premier League.They now lead the pact with 21 points, having played 11 games. The Medeama FC, which beat Dreams 2-0 occupy 2nd position with 20 points. The Dreams are 3rd with 20 points.

Other results recorded are: in Cape Coast, WAFA 1-1 All Stars; Techiman, XI Wonder 2-0 Dwarfs; Tema, Allies 1-0 Chelsea; and Cape Coast, Kotoko 1-0 Behcem United.

In a related development, Ghana’s sole survivor in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup, Aduana Stars, lost 0-1 Asec Memosa in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.