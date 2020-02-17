Ghana: AshGold takes top spot of football league

Published on 17.02.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Ashanti Gold Sporting Club (AshGold) has snatched the top spot of the Ghana Premier League standing on 18 points after holding Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday evening.After round of 10 matches, AshGold and Kotoko, both have 18 points with AshGold leading the standings on superior goal difference.

Medeama, who reigned at the top for two weeks, now occupies the 3rd position on 17 points.

Other results are, at Accra, Hearts 3-2 Bechem United; Dansoman, Libtery 5-2 Aduana; Sogakopfe, WAFA 0-0 Dreams; Tarkwa, Medeama 1-2 Sharks; Cape Coast, Dwarfs 201 Karela; Berekum, Chelsea 1-3 Allies; Techiman, Wonders 2-1 Faisal; and Accra, Legon Cities 1-1.