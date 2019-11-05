Ghana Auditor General face probe

The government in Accra has announced what it called full-scale investigations into alleged procurement breaches at Ghana’s Auditor General’s Office, APA can report on Tuesday.The Daily Graphic reported that the probe was announced after a private citizen lodged a complaint against the AG, Mr. Daniel Yao Dumelovo; Deputy Auditor General (Finance and Administration), Mrs. Roberta Assiamah-Appiah; and the Audit Service Board, at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The complainant accused them of circumventing the procurement laws to procure some vehicle for the Audit Service.

The paper said, Mr. Domelovo, when contacted, denied the allegations and played it down but it claimed that a source at the EOCO told the paper that some officials have already been interrogated while others are also being investigated.

The Auditor General is known for his stance against corruption, which has won him great respect in the eyes of the Ghanaian community.

This accusation has however caused public concern.