Ghana: Auditor General voted integrity personality of the year

Ghana’s Auditor-General, Mr. Daniel Yao Domelevo, has been adjudged the
Integrity Personality of the Year.He was honoured at the maiden Integrity Awards organised by the Ghana Integrity
Initiative (GII), the local chapter of Transparency International, to recognise the
contributions of anti-corruption crusaders and institutions in the fight against the
menace.
Mr. Domelevo was recognised along with four other staunch anti-graft campaigners
— Mr. Manasseh Azure Awuni, a freelance investigative journalist; Mr. David
Boateng Asante, the Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company; Mr. Ato
Ulzen-Appiah, the Director of the Ghana Think Foundation, a civil society
organisation, and Mr. Edward Sowah Adjetey, an engineer at the State Housing
Company Limited.
The citation for Mr. Domelevo said: “The Auditor-General, you have taken a fearless
stance to promote transparency, integrity and accountability, as well as broken the
culture of impunity in the public service. Between 2017 and 2018, the Audit Service,
under your leadership, issued 112 surcharge certificates. This achievement has
inspired audit institutions in other African countries to pass similar legislation on
disallowance and surcharges and the GII is proud to declare that you are the Integrity
Personality of the Year 2019.”
For his part, Mr Domelevo said: “I am quite humbled. I just want to say that I dedicate
this award to my family and to the hardworking staff of the Audit Service.”
State institutions such as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the
Ministry of Finance and the Judicial Service also received awards for being
transparent, accountable and innovative in their service delivery to the public.
The DVLA won the policy and administrative reforms category, while awards in the
transparency and social accountability and the efficient public service delivery
categories went to the Ministry of Finance and the Judicial Service, respectively.