Ghana: Auditor General voted integrity personality of the year

Published on 10.12.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

Ghana’s Auditor-General, Mr. Daniel Yao Domelevo, has been adjudged the

Integrity Personality of the Year.He was honoured at the maiden Integrity Awards organised by the Ghana Integrity

Initiative (GII), the local chapter of Transparency International, to recognise the

contributions of anti-corruption crusaders and institutions in the fight against the

menace.

Mr. Domelevo was recognised along with four other staunch anti-graft campaigners

— Mr. Manasseh Azure Awuni, a freelance investigative journalist; Mr. David

Boateng Asante, the Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company; Mr. Ato

Ulzen-Appiah, the Director of the Ghana Think Foundation, a civil society

organisation, and Mr. Edward Sowah Adjetey, an engineer at the State Housing

Company Limited.

The citation for Mr. Domelevo said: “The Auditor-General, you have taken a fearless

stance to promote transparency, integrity and accountability, as well as broken the

culture of impunity in the public service. Between 2017 and 2018, the Audit Service,

under your leadership, issued 112 surcharge certificates. This achievement has

inspired audit institutions in other African countries to pass similar legislation on

disallowance and surcharges and the GII is proud to declare that you are the Integrity

Personality of the Year 2019.”

For his part, Mr Domelevo said: “I am quite humbled. I just want to say that I dedicate

this award to my family and to the hardworking staff of the Audit Service.”

State institutions such as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the

Ministry of Finance and the Judicial Service also received awards for being

transparent, accountable and innovative in their service delivery to the public.

The DVLA won the policy and administrative reforms category, while awards in the

transparency and social accountability and the efficient public service delivery

categories went to the Ministry of Finance and the Judicial Service, respectively.