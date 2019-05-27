International › APA

Ghana: ‘Bad roads driving investors away’

Published on 27.05.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

The former Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) Dr. Ishmael Evans Yamson has said that bad roads were the main factor turning potential investors away from the country.Speaking at an investment forum organised by the Central Regional Development  Commission (CEDECOM) on Monday in Elmina, Dr Yamson said investors visit the country now and then but what they  see in terms of roads deter them from investing in Ghana.

“So many  investors express their desire to invest in Ghana but when they come  down they first  look up for better  roads and you need no soothsayer to  tell you that our roads are bad” he said, adding that the region cannot attract the needed investment if it continued to wallow in bad roads.

The former Uniliver Companies employee used the occasion to urge government to do everything possible to  provide better roads across the country to attract investors. 

He again appealed to metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to find a  way of providing better roads in their localities as a way of attracting prospective investors.

Dr Yamson further implored Ghanaians to invest in their own country and urged them to not rely on  foreign investors to develop their nation. 

He also called on chiefs  who are the custodians of land to release it for investments. 

According  to Dr Yamson, Central Region cannot be said to be poor because it has the longest coastline in Ghana where investors can invest in hospitality industry but litigation had driven away potential investors. he added  that region has arable lands for cultivation of cash crops and others  but the chiefs were not ready to release land for cultivation of large plantations which are capable of employing more people.

Speaking  at the same function, the Board Chairman of CEDECOM, Dr Mensah Abrompa  said development is a long term process and called on all residents in the region to join hands to develop the region.

Participants were drawn from the business community, academia, state institutions and the private sector.

