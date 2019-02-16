Ghana balkanised into 16 regions

Ghana now has 16 regions following announcements of capitals of the newly created regions by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on Friday.Initially, the country had ten regions and now six more regions have been added by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) which was part of their 2016 campaign promises.

The new regions are Oti, Western North, Bono, Savana, Ahafo and North East.

President Nana Addo brought the process to an end on Friday after he mentioned the capitals of these regions with the naming of some towns as capital sparked violence among the youth in certain areas.

The Oti Region which became very controversial and popular among the balkanized regions has Dambai as it capital, while Western North has Sefwi Wiawaso as its main hub.

Others are North East –Nalerilugu, Savanna –Bole, Bono- Goaso and Ahafo- Takyiman.

President Nana Addo gave Constitutional Instruments (CIs) to the various regions which were received by chiefs and opinion leaders at Jubilee House in Accra amid fanfare and jubilation.

Meanwhile, some political analysts say the creation of the additional six regions would foster their speedy development thereby reducing poverty among those communities.

Others are of the view that the creation of the new regions was not necessary because it would not bring development in any way, arguing that efficient transportation system could have solved the challenges in those areas.