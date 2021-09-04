Ghana beat Ethiopia 1-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

The Black Stars of Ghana defeated the Walia ibex of Ethiopia 1-0 in the first leg of the Africa qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday.The lone goal of the match was scored by Mubarak Wakaso in the 35th minute of the game.

The Black Stars dominated the game in the first half, but failed to convert the few chances that they created. The second half could be described as a balanced encounter between the two teams as the Ethiopians pressed forward in their search for the equalizer.

According to local media reports on Saturday, this victory has secured 3 points for the Black Stars and the team tops Group G, since the match between Zimbabwe and South Africa ended in a goalless draw and one point each for the teams at the end of the game one of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars are expected to tackle the Bafana Bafana in the second group match in South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021.