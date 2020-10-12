Ghana beat Qatar 5-1 in int’l friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana has redeemed its image in international soccer with a 5-1 defeat of Qatar in an international friendly played on Monday at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.The Black Stars lost 0-3 to Mali in their first international friendly played in Turkey on Friday.

The Black Stars opened the scoring through Tariqe Fosu, but the equalizer for the Asian champions and 2022 World Cup Qatar host, Qatar came through Ali Almoez.

According to local media reports, the brilliant performance of the Black Stars and two assists from Thomas Partey saw Andre Ayew scoring a brace, while Samuel Owusu and substitute Caleb Ekuban scored a goal each to bring the final score to 5-1.

With this first victory under his belt as Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor and his charges will have boosted their confidence to face Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next month.