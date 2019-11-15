Ghana beat South Africa 2-0 in AFCON 2021 qualifier

Ghanaian soccer fans were treated to some exciting football at the Cape Coast Sports Complex on Thursday, following the Black Stars 2-0 drubbing of the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.The soccer fans, who thronged the stadium to watch the match, were full of praises for the team for starting the qualifier on a high note.

Thomas Partey opened scoring in the 35th minute, while Mohammed Kudus confirmed victory for the team in the 80th minute.

The victory has brought some relief to the Ghanaian soccer fraternity, following the team’s poor showing in the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In a related development, Ghana’s Black Meteors, recorded a 2-0 victory over their Malian counterparts in Egypt, to secure a Tokyo 2020 Olympics berth.

Ghana drew in their opening game against Cameroon, lost to Egypt and went ahead to beat Mali.