Ghana: Boycott, violence mar district elections

Ghana’s District Assembly (DA) elections held across the country have been met with apathy, boycott and mixed feelings on Tuesday, according to reports being monitored by APA.The elections, used to select people to participate in the local decision making process, was expected to be conducted in 6,700 polling stations across the country.

Earlier reports from the Western North Region indicated that the residents of some cocoa producing areas had written to inform the Electoral Commission that they will not participate in the exercise due to what they see as the neglect of their roads, which were in deplorable condition.

The elections, which were not massively heeded, started as planned in a majority of the polling stations with voters not turning up in numbers.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia turned up at polling stations to cast their ballot.

Former president John Dramani Mahama encouraged Ghanaians to queue out in their numbers to vote.

Meanwhile there were reports of violence at the Towobotom polling station in the Eastern Region, where some five people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a fight.

At Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, some three people were arrested for being in possession of copies of the voters register.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) had earlier announced that elections would not be conducted in three areas because they were in “peculiar situations”.