Ghana: Businesses bounce back after lifting of lockdown order

Business activities have resumed in earnest in Kumasi, Accra, Tema and Kasoa after Ghanaian President lifted the lockdown order imposed in the cities three weeks ago to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.The once deserted streets, shopping malls, lorry parks, market places, banks and others came alive as many people, especially traders, mechanics, drivers and public sector workers returned to their businesses.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo announced on Sunday that the restriction would be over on Monday and the security agencies were cleared from the streets to pave way for free movements of goods and services in these areas.

The usual heavy traffic jam in Accra returned on Monday as drivers begun plying along their usual routes.

Already, medical doctors have warned the public not to relax on the protocols such as social distancing, wearing of nose mask, use of hand sanitizers and hand washing with soap in order to contain the spread of the disease.

Ghana has recorded 1,042 confirmed Covid-19 cases with nine deaths.