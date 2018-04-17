Ghana: Cabinet approves plan to address perennial flooding

The Ghanaian Cabinet has approved a comprehensive document that aims to undertake various projects across the country to help address the perennial flooding in Accra and beyond.The plan will see the construction of various modern sewage and drainage systems that will help to address the sewage and drainage systems that result in flooding during heavy downpour.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, who disclosed this to journalists in Accra on Monday, said government would very soon send details of the various contracts to Parliament for approval to ensure that the projects were not delayed.

He was interacting with journalists as part of the tour he undertook to some flood prone drains in Accra, where some chocked drains were being cleared of debris.

The Daily Graphic reported that the minister hinted that the World Bank has agreed to support the project with a $100 million loan facility.

Ghana experiences perennial flooding in Accra and some major cities, owing to poor planning and drainage systems.

The worst form of disaster that hit the country was the June 3, 2015 floods and the explosion that led to the death of about 158 persons.