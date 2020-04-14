Ghana Chamber of Mines donates $2m to Covid-19-Trust Fund

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has joined the growing list of donors to the Covid-19 Trust Fund set up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, with a donation of GHC11.5 million (about $2 million) to help combat the coronavirus disease.Local media reports on Tuesday said that the donation was presented by the President of the Chamber, Mr. Eric Asubonteng, to the Ministry of Health in Accra last Thursday.

The members of the Chambers that had made contributions to the fund included Anglogold Ashanti, Adamus Resources Limited, Asanko Gold Mines, Chirano Gold Mines, Goldfields Ghana Limited, Perseus Mines Ghana Limited and Newmont Ghana, which had already contributed $350,000 to the fund.

Telecommunication giant, MTN, Agricultural Development Bank and others have made contributions to the fund to support government’s effort to fight the coronavirus disease.

Ghana has so far recorded 566 confirmed Covid-19 cases with eight deaths.