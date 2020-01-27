Ghana: Chelsea maintain unbeaten league run

Ghana’s revived premier league leaders Berekum Chelsea maintained their
unbeaten run for the season and occupy the top with 14 points after six
matches, APA learns here on Monday.Although Chelsea settled for a 1-1 drawn on Satuday, the team, maintained the top
spot after match day six results. Aduana Stars and Medeama, who have 13 points
in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.
The results for the week are Hearts 1-2 Kototo; Medeama 1-0 Ashantigold;
Fisal 1-1 Elmina Sharks; Eleven Wonders 2-0 Karela; Legon Cities 1-0 Bechem
United; and WAFA 1-2 Liberty.