Ghana: Chelsea maintain unbeaten league run

Published on 27.01.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

Ghana’s revived premier league leaders Berekum Chelsea maintained their

unbeaten run for the season and occupy the top with 14 points after six

matches, APA learns here on Monday.Although Chelsea settled for a 1-1 drawn on Satuday, the team, maintained the top

spot after match day six results. Aduana Stars and Medeama, who have 13 points

in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

The results for the week are Hearts 1-2 Kototo; Medeama 1-0 Ashantigold;

Fisal 1-1 Elmina Sharks; Eleven Wonders 2-0 Karela; Legon Cities 1-0 Bechem

United; and WAFA 1-2 Liberty.