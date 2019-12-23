Ghana: Chief Justice nominee “won’t change judges’ dress code”

Ghana’s nominee for Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has categorically stated that he would not change the tradition of legal practitioners wearing wigs, gowns and suits.This was in response response to a question posed by the Member of Parliament for Wa West, Joseph Yieleh Chireh, at his vetting in Parliament, Monday, over his willingness to change the age-old tradition of legal practitioners wearing wigs, gowns, and suits to court.

In Ghana the legal tradition has faced some criticisms from the public.

Some Ghanaians have criticised some old traditions of the judiciary including the dress code for judges which they claim is one of the last vestiges of the country’s colonial past which should be done away with.

Others say their gowns and wigs are not favourable to legal practitioners in Ghana’s hot tropical weather and make them a laughing stock for the rest of the civilised world.However, Justice Anin-Yeboah said if he is given clearance to become the Chief Justice of Ghana, the tradition, will remain as he had met it.



“That’s our uniform. I’m all out for the tradition of the bar. I will not change it.” He said emphatically.



Former British colonies including Ghana, Kenya and Zimbabwe continue to abide by the UK legal system which requires the wearing of wigs and robes for judges and lawyers.

Justice Anin-Yeboah when approved by Parliament would succeed Justice Sophia Akufo who retired on 20 December this year.