Ghana: Clergymen call for expansion in tax net to cover religious bodies

Some clergymen in Ghana are calling on the government to widen the tax net to include all religious bodies.The Daily Graphic reports that the two clergymen, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso and Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, have called on government, to if possible, go ahead with its plan to tax churches in the country and expand it to cover all religions.

They advised the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the body mandated to collect taxes on behalf of government, not to only focus on churches, but also look at the shrines, mosques, charities and political parties among others.

Speaking in separate interviews, the government should also make the areas the churches would be taxed very clear to avoid any confusion in the system.

Their statements followed the announcement by the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Mr. Kofi Nti, that his outfit would go after pastors, who flaunt their wealth in the open.