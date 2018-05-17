Ghana collaborates with neighbours to fight cross-border crimes

Ghana’s Ministry of National Security is currently collaborating with its security counterparts in Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso to fight cross-border crimes.The exercise code-named “Operation Kondanlgou 2018”, is aimed at checking criminal activities and help provide security for the various countries involved in the programme, especially for Ghanaian citizens.

A Technical Director at the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Ben Dere, who briefed the media in Accra on Wednesday, said the exercise would help to minimse child trafficking, armed robbery and smuggling, which are the major forms of cross-border crimes.

He noted that security personnel will engage in snap checks and border patrols to help combat perpetrators of such crimes.

Mr. Dere said in the face of rising threat of terrorism, the exercise would be carried out simultaneously in the countries to help check the activities of such deviants.

The Daily Graphic on Thursday reports that as part of the operations, there will be joint border patrols, joint snap checks to help monitor and control the movement of persons within the operational area.