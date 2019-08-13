Ghana: Communications don bemoans suffocation of media freedom

One of Ghana’s Communications expert, Prof. Kwame Karikari, has called on President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reinforce his lifelong stance as an advocate of press freedom as against what is prevailing under his watch.Karikari, who lent his voice to the ongoing “#DefendMediaFreedom campaign,” noted that despite critical roles the president played to advance freedom of expression in Ghana, it is unfortunate that press freedom is currently under recession during his reign.

“As an individual citizen, when I say that it is sad that press freedom is under recession under Akufo-Addo, I am saying this because he is a man I have always respected in this terrain – in the terrain of human rights, rule of law, in good governance and so on,” Karikari, who is the Dean of Communication Studies at Wisconsin University, said.

Karikari, a former Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) was speaking on a Monday evening radio programme, PM Express on MultiTV, recalled that President Akufo-Addo played very critical roles in press freedom in Ghana.

“I remember that around 1992 or 1993, when we were struggling for press freedom, when we were working for the freedom of Kwaku Baako, Haruna Atta and others, who were being incarcerated left and right, we set up an organisation called ‘Friends of Freedom of Express’ and Nana Akufo-Addo as a very active member of this advocacy organisation made up of journalists, academics and so forth.

“He has also been the main proponent, as Attorney General, in the legislation to reform or repeal the criminal libel and seditious libel laws. Now as President, he has also done the remarkable job of getting the Rights to Information Law passed when all previous governments had pooh-poohed it and had really not cared much about it.

“So I still believe that this man still believes in press freedom. He still believes in human rights both in public and in private,” he said.

The comments followed Ghana’s dip in the recent World Press Freedom index, compelling some media practitioners to launch the “#DefendMediaFreedom” campaign to defend journalists and media industry as a whole.

The timing of the campaign, according to Prof Karikari – who currently chairs the Board of state-run Graphic Communications Group – is baffling because his own assessment of the president’s private sentiments and his public expressions on press freedom suggests to him that the president is still a believer in press freedom.

About 12 journalists have been attacked by security persons and party supporters since January 2018 and there have been no prosecutions. Journalists with Multimedia, TV3 Network, Citi FM, Ghanaweb, Ghanaian Times, A1 Radio, Kotoko Express have all been victims the attacks.

“So under this government, if we are seeing, for instance, journalists mounting a campaign for press freedom, then we ought to sit back and reflect. But also not just sit back and reflect, call him as President to say that he shouldn’t keep silent.

“He must come out boldly and make a statement – reinforce the statement he’s been making all his life about these freedoms,” Karikari said.