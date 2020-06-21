Ghana condemns alleged demolition of Nigerian High Commission property

International › APA

Published on 21.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian Government has condemned the alleged demolition of the living quarters being constructed by the Nigerian High Commission and announced that investigations into the alleged breach of the premises of the Commission, in Accra, had begun for the offenders to be brought to book.A statement issued on Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said that such acts breached the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR, 1961).

It noted that the investigations would unravel the facts of the matter for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

 The statement read in part, “It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that unidentified individuals had allegedly breached the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra and demolished its property under construction around 10.30am, on Friday June 19, 2020.

“Accordingly, investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book. Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has beefed up security at the said facility and the situation is under control.”

It reassured the Diplomatic Community, particularly the Nigeria High Commission, that Ghana remained a law-abiding country, adding that, it was “committed to upholding the principle of the rule of law, where due process is followed at all times.

“The Government will, therefore, not relent on its primary obligation to guarantee the safety of Members of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana,” the statement said.

Local media reports recalled that on Friday, June 19, 2020, some unidentified persons allegedly breached the premises of the Commission, and demolished its property under construction around 2230 hours.

The building is earmarked as living quarters for some of the Nigerian High Commission’s staff.

