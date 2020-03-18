Ghana confirms 7th COVID-19 case

The Ministry of Health in Accra has confirmed the seventh case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Accra, APA learns here.A statement issued late on Tuesday said the new case was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of recorded cases to seven.

The message on the website said that the last case was recorded in the Greater Accra Region, and it involved a 35-year-old male, a Ghanaian citizen, who returned to Accra from France within the past 14 days.

According to the statement, the latest case is also an imported one and is “being managed in isolation and he is in stable condition”.

Ghana had as of Sunday recorded six cases of the disease, compelling the President to ban large gathering activities.

Currently, schools have been closed, while political and other social gatherings have been banned.

Meanwhile, “Two of the contacts, who developed symptoms, had their samples tested, but they came out to be negative. Currently, there is no death and all the seven confirmed COVID-19 cases are being managed in isolation and are in stable condition,” the statement said.

Joy Fm has reported on Wednesday that the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research have tested 143 suspected cases for COVID-19 as of March 17, 2020, out of which 7 cases have been positive.