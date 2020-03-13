Ghana confirms two coronavirus cases

Ghana’s Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, has announced that two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research on Thursday.The reported cases are from one Norwegian and a Turkish national, who were isolated while processes were initiated to trace any contacts they might have had with people. He added that the patients are in stable condition.

There were also reported cases in neighbouring Togo, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

The Government of Ghana has allocated US$100 million to combat the virus, which has been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the virus in China in January, Ghana has tested 57 cases and they proved negative until the Norwegian and Turkish nationals proved positive on Thursday.