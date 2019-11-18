Ghana: Court denies bail to senior police officer for alleged coup plot

A Ghanaian High Court has denied bail to senior police officer ACP Benjamin Agordzo, who is facing trial for his alleged involvement in the alleged plot to destabilize the country.According to the court, his application is premature due to the fact that investigations are still ongoing.

The judge, George Buadi, said the position of the applicant as a senior police officer could influence ongoing investigations.

The ruling follows an application by lawyers to ACP Agordzo, led by Martin Kpebu, who argued that their client could be granted bail pending the trial in accordance with the law.

Agordzo has been charged for alleged involvement and contribution to the ‘Take Action Ghana’ group, which the State claims has devised a detailed plot to destabilize the county.

Seven others, including Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital in Alajo are in custody over the same matter.

The report by Citi FM on Monday said that the court last week dismissed another bail application by the seven accused persons facing trial for their alleged plot to topple the government,