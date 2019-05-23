Ghana: Court grants two top musicians $10,000 bail each

An Accra Magistrate Court on Wednesday granted two popular Ghanaian musicians, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale and Livingstone Etse Satekla alisa Stonebwoy $10,000 (GH¢50,000) each with a surety each for violence that erupted at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on Sunday morning.They were both charged with offensive conduct while Stonebwoy was charged with displaying offensive weapon in public.

The two men pleaded not guilty to the charges and were therefore granted bail.

The presiding magistrate, Mr. Isaac Addo, admonished the two music icons to be of good behaviour.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were arrested on Monday after the two clashed on stage on Sunday morning during the 20th VGMA.

The violence erupted when Shatta Wale and his crew members rushed to the stage when Stonebwoy’s name was mentioned for the Dancehall Artiste of the Year, after which Stonebwoy pulled out a gun from the back stage.